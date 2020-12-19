Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) will announce $68.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.99 million. Fly Leasing reported sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year sales of $330.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.50 million to $336.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $325.96 million, with estimates ranging from $300.20 million to $351.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLY shares. TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLY. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,045,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 448,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 82,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 432,306 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 367,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

