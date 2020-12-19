$4.69 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report sales of $4.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.74 billion. The Gap posted sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year sales of $14.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $16.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gap during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 45,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in The Gap by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Gap during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS opened at $20.21 on Friday. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.55.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

