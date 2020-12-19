LifeSci Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LSACU) Stock Price Up 2.8%

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LSACU)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

LifeSci Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSACU)

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma, medical technology, digital health, and healthcare services sectors.

