FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Raised by Wedbush

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) – Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Outdoor Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AOUT. CL King began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,734.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

