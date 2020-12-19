VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:RSX)

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 157,373 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,600% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,828 call options.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $26.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

