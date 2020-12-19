Winnebago Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,865 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,143% compared to the typical volume of 311 put options.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cfra raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

