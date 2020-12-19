ValuEngine Upgrades Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to “Buy”

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE IVC opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Invacare has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $291.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 469.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Invacare by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

