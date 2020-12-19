ValuEngine Downgrades Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
GTIM opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
