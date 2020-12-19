Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,914,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,123,000 after acquiring an additional 806,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,543,000 after acquiring an additional 590,232 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.