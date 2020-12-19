ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $8.00 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $256.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,725,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.