ValuEngine Upgrades WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
WVS Financial stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th.
About WVS Financial
WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.
