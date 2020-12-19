ValuEngine Upgrades WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WVS Financial stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WVS Financial stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,641 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. WVS Financial makes up 0.4% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 6.60% of WVS Financial worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

