NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.
NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.
