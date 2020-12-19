NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.