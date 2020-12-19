NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

