Independent Research Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) a €8.40 Price Target

Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.75 ($10.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €6.81 ($8.01).

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) stock opened at €8.41 ($9.89) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.46. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of €8.63 ($10.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $838.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

