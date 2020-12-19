Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.06 ($70.66).

Get Aurubis AG (NDA.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €63.00 ($74.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. Aurubis AG has a 1-year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 1-year high of €69.84 ($82.16).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.