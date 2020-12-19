Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €28.00 by Baader Bank

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) received a €28.00 ($32.94) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.80 ($36.24).

EVT stock opened at €28.53 ($33.56) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.19. Evotec SE has a 52-week low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 52-week high of €26.91 ($31.66).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

