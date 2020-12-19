Contrasting Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) & Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE)

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able Energy has a beta of 11.31, suggesting that its share price is 1,031% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.1% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kirkland’s and Able Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $603.88 million 0.46 -$53.26 million N/A N/A Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Able Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kirkland’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kirkland’s and Able Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland’s and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s -1.68% 0.64% 0.11% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kirkland’s beats Able Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of March 19, 2020, it operated 432 stores in 36 states, as well as an e-commerce enabled Website, kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.