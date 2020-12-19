Analysts Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $11.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock worth $108,970,768. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH opened at $7.75 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $927.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

