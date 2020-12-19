Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report $51.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $154.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.30 million to $156.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $299.80 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $316.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRMY stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.