Zacks: Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of WEC opened at $91.32 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

