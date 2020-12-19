Barrington Research Comments on Anika Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.22 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

