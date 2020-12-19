Wedbush Weighs in on International Business Machines Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for International Business Machines in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.85 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.