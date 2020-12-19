Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

