FY2022 Earnings Estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Issued By KeyCorp

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $851.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.72. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

