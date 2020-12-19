Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Raised by Analyst

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

PNC stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.00. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 974,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

