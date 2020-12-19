Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Trading Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.27. 1,162,326 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 513,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Specifically, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INOV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 456.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Inovalon by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

