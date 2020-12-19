Morgan Stanley Upgrades Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) to Overweight

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

WMG opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $236,000.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

