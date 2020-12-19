ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNOB. ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $141,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

