Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KOPN. ValuEngine downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Kopin stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $162.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

