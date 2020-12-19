Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Great Southern Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $685.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

