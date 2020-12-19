ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €24.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.40 ($21.65).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.