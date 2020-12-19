ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €24.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.40 ($21.65).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

