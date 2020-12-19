Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,542 ($46.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cranswick plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,499.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,579.97.

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

