Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports.
Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,542 ($46.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cranswick plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,499.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,579.97.
Cranswick plc (CWK.L) Company Profile
