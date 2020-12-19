Investors Purchase Large Volume of ENI Call Options (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,974 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,639% compared to the average daily volume of 171 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 33.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $186,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE E opened at $20.96 on Friday. ENI has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Societe Generale upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.