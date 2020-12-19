BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) to Outperform

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a C$2.60 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.20. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.51.

Get Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) alerts:

CS opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$945.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Capstone Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$2.41.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$660,000. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$52,907.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.