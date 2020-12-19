FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arcosa, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcosa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Gabelli lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

ACA opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

