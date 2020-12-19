FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.2% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 275.41%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.