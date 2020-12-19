FY2021 EPS Estimates for Clearway Energy, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.42). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

CWEN opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.318 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,270.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.