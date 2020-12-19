Eli Lilly and Company Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.71 Per Share (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.77. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $171.40 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $173.90. The firm has a market cap of $163.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.49 and a 200 day moving average of $151.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

