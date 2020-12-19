Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $98.25 on Friday. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 18.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after buying an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in CarMax by 12.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,099,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $26,865,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 383.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,530,000 after acquiring an additional 272,080 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

