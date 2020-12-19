Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Olympus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Olympus alerts:

Shares of Olympus stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.