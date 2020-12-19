FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Tattooed Chef, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tattooed Chef in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTCF. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.