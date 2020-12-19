FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hubbell Incorporated Issued By G.Research (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hubbell in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.00. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Hubbell’s FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $155.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

