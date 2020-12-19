Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $205.00. The stock traded as high as $194.00 and last traded at $184.84, with a volume of 192817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.98.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Saia by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 9,100.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

