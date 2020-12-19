Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$4.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

TSE PG opened at C$3.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. Premier Gold Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$3.33. The firm has a market cap of C$740.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$40.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Premier Gold Mines Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

