Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

LIF stock opened at C$34.52 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of C$13.25 and a twelve month high of C$35.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5394363 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.86%. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

