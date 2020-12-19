TD Securities Raises Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$8.00

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

IVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) stock opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -892.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.94. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 18.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

