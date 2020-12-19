First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FM. TD Securities boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.47.

Shares of FM opened at C$21.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.29.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

