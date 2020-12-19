Reviewing THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) and Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) and Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

THL Credit has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.0% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fairfax India shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of THL Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares THL Credit and Fairfax India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit -197.03% 10.28% 5.52% Fairfax India N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for THL Credit and Fairfax India, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fairfax India 0 0 1 0 3.00

THL Credit presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.13%. Given THL Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe THL Credit is more favorable than Fairfax India.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THL Credit and Fairfax India’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit $52.49 million 2.43 -$24.61 million $0.87 4.16 Fairfax India $712.69 million 1.94 $516.34 million N/A N/A

Fairfax India has higher revenue and earnings than THL Credit.

Summary

THL Credit beats Fairfax India on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

THL Credit Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

