Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $42.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

