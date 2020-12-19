Zacks: Brokerages Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report $551.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $549.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $554.10 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $413.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $483.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 169.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,767,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,765.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.